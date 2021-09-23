ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a suspected intruder in a Midtown Atlanta high-rise dead.
It happened early Thursday morning at the Mark Atlanta on 955 Spring Street NW. The building is known to offer off-campus housing to Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State and Emory University students.
Details are limited at this time, but APD confirms that the alleged intruder was shot by a tenant. That tenant is in police custody and cooperating with investigators.
Check back here for the latest updates on this developing story.
