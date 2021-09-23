ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a suspected intruder in a Midtown Atlanta high-rise dead.
At around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to reports of a person shot at the Mark Atlanta on 955 Spring Street NW. The building is known to offer off campus housing to Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State and Emory University students.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
APD confirms that the alleged intruder was shot by a tenant of the building. That tenant is in police custody and cooperating with investigators.
Homicide investigators are working to determine and confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.
