ATLANTA (CBS46)—Invest Atlanta has announced small business loans are available to help small businesses grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a press release from Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris’ office, $1.5 million has been set aside to help capitalize small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
Morris’ office reports the basic terms of the loan will be: 0% interest, 6-12 month deferment, 5-year payment term and the range of loans will be $5,000-$30,000.
Details on the loans can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Udi3Ga.
There is a 12-minute video in the above link which will walk small business owners through the loan process.
According to the press release, owners who complete an application should hear from Invest Atlanta within five business days.
Anyone with questions are asked to email Invest Atlanta at bclf@investatlanta.com.
