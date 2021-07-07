KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Kennesaw State University football program is still in shock after learning of the death of one of their own.
“It’s been tough you know, there’s no manual on things like this,” Kennesaw State University Head football coach Brian Bohannon said.
Last Thursday, backup Quarterback Ladarious Clardy was tragically killed in his hometown of Pensacola Florida after heading home for the 4th of July holiday.
“This was an intentional act, someone fired over 50 rounds into the car, most of them into the car door drivers door,” Escambia Sheriff Chip W. Simmons explained.
A passenger in Clardy’s car was also wounded but survived. Investigators now believe they’ve found the car used in the deadly shooting. Now they’re trying to track down the shooter or shooters. To aid that search the reward for information leading to an arrest was increased to $10,000. That while Clardy’s former team works to heal.
“We’re trying to work our way through the feelings of what has happened,” Bohannon told CBS46 News. “We’re family, we’re going to lean on each other and work our way through this and if you need help please ask for whatever we need to do to work our way through this."
Bohannon said the upcoming season will be about more than just winning games. The goal will also be to honor Clardy.
“For us it’s not just going to be about today, tomorrow, or Friday, Saturday, this will be this will go on for a this program for a long time. He will always be remembered,” Bohannon said.
