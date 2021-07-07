ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a picture that sparked outrage for Adryan McCauley and his family in Roswell.
They claim the picture shows white kids at the formerly named Kids ‘R’ Kids were getting preferential treatment over black kids.
“All the white kids got their lunch, and all the black kids had to wait, from the videos and pictures that we saw today, we are just completely disturbed," said McCauley, back in an interview in April 2021.
#Exclusive: Investigation of daycare center accused of being racially biased, complete. Several citations handed down including for two children in a toddler class that did not receive water or milk. No pattern found of withholding meals. Full details @cbs46 #childcare #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/UY0xXmaZrp— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 8, 2021
Bright From the Start, the government agency which oversees child care center, started an investigation into the facility resulting from what it said were multiple complaints about lunches being withheld from children.
CBS46 exclusively obtained the findings of the investigation which has resulted in several citations being handed down.
Bright From the Start said citations were given due to two children in the Toddler classroom did not receive water or milk during mealtime on April 7, 2021.
A child also did not receive a spoon for approximately 16 minutes and Meals were not served at the same time to three children.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke to a parent who has had a child at the facility for several years.
“Have you ever forgotten to give your kid their milk at dinner I have all the time, it happens, they are really a great school with great teachers,” said the parent who wished to remain anonymous.
The investigation also stated video recordings from several days of meal services were reviewed and showed no pattern of withholding meals.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy reached out to McCauley and his lawyers who said they have seen the completed investigation, but at this time have no comment.
Kids ‘R’ Kids stated in April that it revoked the facility’s franchise license.
The center is now called Pine Grove Academy.
Jamie also contacted the PR company who represents Kids ‘R’ Kids for a comment and they believe the investigation is still ongoing and would not comment, even though Bright From the Start said the investigation is complete.
The owner of the facility was asked to comment on the citations. She said she would not comment before speaking to her counsel. CBS46 is yet to hear back from her.
Pine Grove Academy has 10 days to refute the citations.
