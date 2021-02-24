A shooting in Hall County that left two women dead and a man critically injured was a double murder and attempted suicide, according to an initial investigation.
Three shooting victims were found at a residence in the 3000 block of Broome Road around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police believe Shamiek Johnson, 26, of Buford, fatally shot both women with a handgun and then turned the gun on himself. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The deceased women are mother and daughter, identified as Anne Marie Wilson, 50, and Lauren Wilson, 20, both of Gainesville. Police say the two women lived at the Broome Road residence where the shooting occurred.
Investigators believe the incident was domestic, as Johnson and Lauren Wilson had a child together.
