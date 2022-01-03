DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation into an incident resulted in a drug bust at a DeKalb County home over the weekend, police say.
The incident occurred at home in Decatur after police arrived to investigate an alleged domestic violence incident, instead uncovering an illegal drug sales operation.
Police seized one gun, over 120 pounds of marijuana and more than 300 pills.
Officers also arrested one man without incident.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this story.
