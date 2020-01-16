Investigation into death of Georgia man after arrest

JACKSON, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death of an inmate following an arrest in Monroe County. The incident happened Wednesday evening around 7. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to Pioneer Trail in Jackson for a domestic disturbance/ assault call. Deputies arrested Joshua Marshall. He was charged with Family Violence Battery. He was taken to the Monroe County jail.
While Marshall was being booked into the jail, he and a jail employee got into an altercation at which time Marshall become unresponsive. As medical attention was being given, the Monroe County EMS was called. Marshall was taken to the Monroe County Hospital where he died.
