DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb County Police investigating a domestic incident have blocked off a portion of a roadway near a neighborhood just east of Panthersville.
Police have shut down a section of Columbia Drive at Newberry Downs Lane as they investigate a domestic incident on Knollberry Lane inside the Newberry subdivision. The department says no fatal injuries have occurred.
No other details are immediately available.
RIGHT NOW: DeKalb County police are working a domestic incident near Knollberry Lane. The area is blocked off @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/iqnJbSt65f— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 8, 2020
🚨ALERT🚨: DKPD is on scene of a domestic incident near Knollberry Ln. off Columbia Dr. Please avoid the area if possible. #WeAreDKPD— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) July 8, 2020
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.