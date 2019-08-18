ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are still investigating what led to the shooting of a 12 and 16-year-old after a Saturday night high school football game.
A woman who lives near Claire Drive and Olive Street told CBS46 she heard arguing moments before the gunshots.
"I wasn't surprised, you're talking about 250 kids on one street, rival schools or kids that didn't like one another," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.
She said the kids came from the Mays versus Carver game at Lakewood Stadium.
Atlanta police confirmed the shooting happened after the game.
The woman called for help.
"Just so we could move the kids out of the neighborhood," she said. "That's when the gunshots started firing and kids started running everywhere."
According to the resident, the crowds of kids are common for the neighborhood after a game, but the gunshots are not.
"Typically things like that don't happen on our street, our neighbors know one another," she said.
The mother told CBS46 throughout the incident, her priority was to get help for the two boys and urge young people to be more careful.
"Go home because there may be a situation where your mother, your father don't see you again," she said.
