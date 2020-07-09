BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- A six month investigation into the shooting death of a former Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant came to a close, just over a month after two suspected serial robbery suspects were apprehended.
The Gwinnett County Police Department, along with the FBI and other local departments, arrested Prince Robertson and Tavaras Norah on June 1 during their investigation into a string of armed robberies.
Robertson and Norah were linked to several robberies of auto retailers throughout the metro Atlanta area. On January 8, former Gwinnett Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Felix Cosme was killed during the armed robbery at the O’Reilly’s store on Hamilton Mill Road.
The night of the murder, Corporal David Smith and Detective Justin Cofield were assigned to investigate the case, where they discovered that the suspects had fled the scene in a Volkswagen Jetta. The investigators scoured footage from several local surveillance cameras in their attempt to track the vehicle.
As police attempted to zero in on the Jetta, the robbery crew continued their pattern of armed robberies of auto parts stores. Targets included two more in Gwinnett, one in Roswell, Henry County, Athens, and Duluth, according to police.
On June 1, the two men allegedly robbed an Auto Zone in Dacula. According to investigators, after confronting the pair, a car chase ensued where Robertson and Norah crashed off La Maison Drive. Both suspects fled the crash, an an exhaustive manhunt was launched. Robertson was arrested the following morning, and Norah turned himself in later that day.
Detectives were able to link the two to 15 armed robberies, along with the shooting death of Deputy Sergeant Felix Cosme. Authorities told CBS46 that the cash stolen totaled $17,391, and 68 felony warrants were obtained. Robertson and Norah are being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail.
