ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County police have opened an investigation into the death of District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith.
Preliminary investigation suggests NeSmith’s death is accidental. His body was located inside his home on Deer Hill Drive in Bogart.
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz issued a statement on NeSmith’s passing.
“We are heartbroken to learn of Commissioner NeSmith’s tragic passing. Jerry was a fierce advocate for the businesses and residents of his district, the Westside of Athens, the Athens Farmers Market, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, the Greenway, and the Atlanta Highway corridor. His passion and energy will be sorely missed in this community. Our condolences go out to his friends and family during this unbelievably difficult time.”
Additional details will be forthcoming in the days ahead. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department and ACC Coroner continue to investigate.
