ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A suspected Legionnaires' Disease outbreak continues to wreak havoc on a local hotel, it's employees, and former guests.
Six total cases of Legionnaires' Disease have been confirmed in guests who stayed at the Sheraton Atlanta which has temporarily closed. As a result of the potential outbreak, Sheraton Atlanta started sending a survey to recent guests to help health investigators determine the scale of the outbreak.
The survey went out to guests at the hotel from June 12 to July 15. Part of the survey asks visitors if they have had any symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath and also what areas of the hotel they spent time in, like the pool or hot tub area.
Those are some of the same spots environmental consultants are taking samples from as they try to figure out the source. The survey results are kept confidential, but health officials are asking anyone who gets sick to get medical attention and have them contact the health department.
The hotel closure is having a ripple affect on nearby businesses like Crazy Atlanta.
"We depend on the workers from the hotel and the travelers," said Crazy Atlanta manager Matias Fernandez. "Without those numbers, without those bookings, it's been really rough on us."
Fernandez estimates losing about 90 percent of revenue each day.
"We went from sales of maybe $1,000 of sales to maybe $100," said Fernandez.
Sheraton management released this statement about how it's handling its own workers:
"We are hoping to limit work disruption while the hotel is closed and keep Sheraton Atlanta's associates gainfully employed. The hotel is hosting a town hall for associates at an off-site location to discuss the current status and provide information about temporary employment opportunities. Many hotel employees have already been redeployed to other hotel properties or continue to work in off-site locations."
CBS46 asked the hotel about the status of guest reservations. They replied with the following statement:
“All guests with upcoming reservations through August 11th have been advised of the hotel's temporary closure and are working with Marriott and Sheraton Atlanta associates to find alternative accommodations. Guests whose reservations have been canceled will receive full refunds. For reservations assistance, call 1-888-236-2427."
"I hope they figure everything out and get back in business soon," said Fernandez.
