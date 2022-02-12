ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday morning on Fairburn Road.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot in the 100 block of Fairburn Road NW around 11 a.m. and found an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was alert and conscious at the time.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to contact APD or Crime Stoppers.
