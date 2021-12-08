ATLANTA (CBS46) — An argument between roommates turned deadly as a 60-year-old man was found dead in his southwest Atlanta home.
On Nov. 30, Atlanta police responded to reports of a person injured at Oakland Drive. Once on scene, officers discovered the body of Timothy Walker and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
Preliminary reports suggest an argument broke out between Walker and his roommate. That argument escalated into a physical fight and Walker was killed.
His alleged assailant was identified as 43-year-old Bobby Crawford, who was located and arrested on Dec. 7, along Ponce De Leon Ave. NE.
Crawford faces charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault.
