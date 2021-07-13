Investigation underway after body found in Peachtree Creek

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The community in Buckhead reacting to the news of a male body found on the banks of Peachtree Creek.
“It’s kind of freaky, kind of feels like you never know what’s going to happen,” said Jordan Gaddis, who has lived in the community for 3 years.
Police said they got the call of a body in the creek just before 5pm.
They said it still is early in the investigation and are unsure exactly how long the body could have been laying there, but said it could have been several days.
At this stage they have not found any indication of a gun shot wound or stab wound.
They said the man is middle aged.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with the person who called 911 who said a landscaping company originally spotted the body.
An elementary school sits on the opposite side of the bank where the male was found. The latest news upsetting for a community already on edge.
“It’s scary I mean even like my family always talks to me about moving because stuff like this continues to happen here,” said Jordan.
The man was wearing all black clothing with black sneakers with a white sole.
