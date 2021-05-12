BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death on May 4.
The incident happened at the Atlantic Brookhaven Apartments around 8:15 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Juan “Sophie” Arrieta Vasquez laying in the doorway of an apartment unit. Vasquez appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say Vasquez was a resident of the apartment in which she was found.
Investigators have actively worked the case since last week and that investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).
"With express permission from the Arrieta Vasquez family, we can confirm that Arrieta Vasquez was transgender and preferred to be called Sophie," said a spokesperson with the Brookhaven Police Department.
Police say at this time in the investigation, her murder does not appear to have any connection to being transgender; however, if the evidence supports additional charges related to hate-crime (bias) they will be levied at the appropriate time.
