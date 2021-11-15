ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.
Around 10:27 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a home on Cooper Street after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, it was revealed that a dispute resulted in the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
