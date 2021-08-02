ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after police found a driver dead inside a vehicle along a busy Atlanta roadway.
Around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, the Atlanta Police Department along with Atlanta Fire Rescue rushed to the 3000 block of Northside Parkway after reports of an accident in the area.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle that appeared to have left the roadway and went over an embankment. The person was found dead inside the vehicle.
Very limited details are available at this time, police have not released further details surrounding this incident.
