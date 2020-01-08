ELLABELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person was found dead after a home went up in flames early Monday afternoon.
Upon arrival to the home on Highway 204, firefighters discovered the single-wide mobile home to be destroyed by the blaze.
Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews discovered 73-year-old Mary Huerd near the laundry room area of the home.
Huerd was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said, Huerd was the first victim to perish in a Georgia fire in 2020.
“The origin of the fire was behind the dryer from an improperly vented dryer duct. The dryer's exhaust ignited trapped clothing lint which started the fire. No smoke detectors were found in the home” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
This is an on-going investigation.
