HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting left one person injured in Hall County on Friday.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Barrett Road after reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m.
A driver in the area called 911 after they noticed the victim laying on the side of the road a short distance from the initial scene.
According to investigators, the suspects involved fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
The Sheriff’s Office Investigators told CBS46 that they are confident this is not a random incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.
The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to his arm and leg.
The investigation, in its early stages, is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Investigator Ayers at (770)-533-7187
