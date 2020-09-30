DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.
Gwinnett County Police were dispatched around 3 a.m. after reports of gunfire at a home on Rabbit Hill road.
“Man that’s scary,” a Dacula resident told CBS46 News.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
“I don’t know whether I still want to walk here or not I don’t know,” another resident told CBS46 News.
Investigators say they are still working to learn the identity of the shooter.
“It’s scary. It’s a scary world already so to hear that and to be so close to home it’s a little unsettling,” Makenzi Brown said.
Authorities also added that they are also working to learn the identity of the victim as well.
