Crime Tape
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early morning shooting left one dead in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of Stanton Road.

Upon arrival, police found the male victim who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.