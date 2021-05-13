COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a local liquor store that sent the store's clerk to the hospital Wednesday night.
Around 9:35 p.m., Cobb County police responded to the Bottle Shop liquor store on Baker Road in Acworth after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 55-year-old Kaushik Govani suffering from a gunshot wound.
Govani was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time. After further investigation, it was determined that Giovani was shot by an unknown suspect during an armed robbery.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.