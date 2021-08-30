Investigation underway after man dies in NW Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.
Around 6:44 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department responded to the 600 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard after reports of a shooting in the area.
Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide investigators are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
