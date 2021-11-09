ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting at a midtown Atlanta high-rise apartment complex left one dead late Monday night, according to police.
The shooting occurred at the Skyhouse Midtown on Peachtree Street around 10:30 p.m. Officers reported that they found a man dead in the garage area of the building with apparent gunshot wounds.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
