ATLANTA (CBS46) — An investigation is underway after a shooting late Friday night on Sunset Avenue NW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called out to a reported person shot at 255 Sunset Ave. NW around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
APD says its preliminary investigation shows that the victim and the suspect know each other and were involved in a dispute when the shots were fired.
The investigation continues.
