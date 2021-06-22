ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting at a local restaurant sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the JR Crickets on North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. The victim, who was rushed to Grady Hospital after being shot, told officers that he was sitting at the bar when someone shot him.
He then told officers that he did not know who or why someone shot him. Authorities have not yet released further details surrounding this incident as the investigation is on-going.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
