A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a Gainesville residence early Tuesday morning.
Investigators reported that Lilian MaryJane Andrade was discovered dead in the 600 block of Tate Street.
The GBI told CBS46 News that they are seeking the public's help for any information about Andrade’s whereabouts on the evening of Monday, March 29 and any information about her death.
Very limited details are available at this this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app or contact the Gainesville Police Department at 770-533-5873.
