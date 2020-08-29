ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are investigating an incident in which shots were fired while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in midtown Atlanta.
Police responded to a call of attempted vehicle theft at 575 Pharr Road around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
Several officers found the allegedly stolen vehicle near 13th Street and Crescent Ave. in Midtown after it pulled into a parking lot at 80 13th St. The vehicle fled the scene when the driver noticed a marked patrol car pulling up, driving towards several officers who were on-foot at the time.
One of the officers fired his weapon several times, when both he and his vehicle were struck by the fleeing suspect vehicle.
It is unclear at this time if the suspect was also hit, though the allegedly stolen car was found near the intersection of 10th St. and Williams St. NW.
The officer was treated on the scene for minor injuries, and the GBI was requested to investigate the incident.
Officers are still searching for the suspects at this time. This is an active investigation; stay with CBS46 for details and updates as they are released.
