MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help after several catalytic converters were stolen from work vehicles at a business in Monroe County.
Surveillance footage captured a truck entering a business on Popes Ferry Road late Sunday afternoon.
The light-colored Dodge 1500 was involved in stealing twelve catalytic converters from the business’s work vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Marc Mansfield of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043.
