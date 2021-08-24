ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one man to the hospital Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 7:54 p.m. in the 500 block of Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta. When officer arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, authorities told CBS46.
The investigation continues.
