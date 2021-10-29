ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are left with more questions than answers after an individual showed up to Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Chevy SUV that the injured passenger arrived in appeared to be sprayed with bullets. Police say the car was shot at while traveling on the connector near Edgewood Avenue exit.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
