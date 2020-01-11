ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man who is accused of raping a University of Georgia student in Athens early Saturday morning.
The incident happened in the area of Dearing Street and Church Street in downtown Athens around 3:00 a.m., according to authorities.
The 22-year-old female student told officers that she was allegedly raped by a black male. The suspect was described to be 5’ 10” with a dark complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a grey hoody.
Police say the victim did not know the suspect.
ACCPD encourages individuals to consider these safety tips:
* Seek a safe ride home.
* If walking home, stay with a group and stay in well-lit areas.
* Always be aware of your surroundings and call 9-1-1 if you see someone or something suspicious.
If you or someone you know has been victimized by sexual assault or child abuse, call The Cottage Crisis Hotline at 1-877-363-1912.
This is an active and ongoing investigation and ACCPD asks anyone who believes they have information about the incident or the suspect to contact Det. Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174
