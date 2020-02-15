ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating an area in midtown Atlanta after a woman was found dead on Saturday.
Officers discovered a woman deceased at the 400 block of Courtland Street.
Authorities told CBS46 that the cause of death is unknown at this time. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office was requested to determine the cause of death during an autopsy.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.