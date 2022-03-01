ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman was rushed to Grady hospital Tuesday morning after apparently suffering a gunshot wound.
Police responded to reports of a person shot near a gas station along Cascade Road and Dolphin Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman sitting in a gray Nissan Maxima. It is unclear whether she was shot at the gas station or drove there after the incident.
She was taken the hospital. Her condition remains unknown at this time.
CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.