CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police responded to a person down call on Redland Drive Wednesday morning, and when they arrived, they found the body of 22-year-old Bradley Reynold May lying in the front yard of a home.
“They say they were arguing over a trash can,” a family friend of the victim Sam Clark said.
As police searched the area, they encountered a man inside a window of a home who refused to come out. SWAT was called in and they brought the man out unharmed. It's uncertain if he had anything to do with the victim's death.
“He left too early, too soon. He had a baby, just had a baby and loved him to death,” Clark said.
The family of Bradley Reynold May told CBS46 their loved one was killed after getting into an argument with a neighbor. He had just become a father.
“When they called my sister, they told her that he was unpacking stuff for her and the baby when they came to visit and he got into it with the neighbors and then the neighbor shot him and said they found him this morning shot in the head,” Family friend of the victim Rara Johnson said.
The pain runs deep for the mother of May’s child. Her sister shared this message for her.
“When I met him, I was in a very bad place, and he took me out of it and he made me want to do better for myself. He was a very motivated person. We didn’t always have good days, but I would trade our moments for anything and I’m grateful he blessed me with a part of him before he left us. I will always love Bradley; he will always hold a spot in my heart,” Johnson said.
Police are still looking for the weapon used in the killing. They also said there has been no history at the home where the incident happened.
