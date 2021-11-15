LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Crews have cleared a crash involving a deputy and another vehicle in Gwinnett County Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 3:37 p.m. at the intersection Buford Drive and Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville. According to investigators, veteran Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Robert Loewen was traveling on Buford Drive towards Hwy 316 when another vehicle attempted to turn left on Swanson Drive.
Police say Corporal Loewen swerved to avoid the other vehicle; however, made minor contact with another vehicle. No injuries to the other driver were reported at the time.
Corporal Loewen was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
