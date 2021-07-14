Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Clayton County

CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after fatal shooting in Clayton County.
The shooting happened on Mango Court. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
