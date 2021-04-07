Investigation underway following deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta

An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:56 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call at Selena S. Butler Park on Williams H Borders Drive.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Very limited details are available at this this time; stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
