ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway following a shooting at an Atlanta gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:29 p.m. Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at a Chevron gas station on Martin L. King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police that after a verbal altercation the two suspects presented a gun and fired several shots. The victim was rushed to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
