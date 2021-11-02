ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in northeast Atlanta.
In the early hours of Nov. 2, Atlanta Police responded to the 3000 block of Piedmont Road after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle, an off-duty Atlanta Police Officer, stayed on scene and rendered first aid however the victim died from his injuries.
After further investigation, authorities reported the off-duty officer, 25-year-old Malik Shields was was driving his privately-owned vehicle and turned left from Lenox Road onto Piedmont Road. While driving on the far right lane, police say the victim, 59-year-old Philip Sutter of Texas darted into the lane and was struck.
The Georgia State Patrol was also called to investigate the incident.
According to investigators, it was determined that the crash occurred between two traffic signals and the roadway was dark.
No charges were filed in this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.