Investigation underway following string of car break-ins in Virginia-Highland

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins were reported in the Virginia-Highland area.
The car break-ins occurred in the 1600 block of Virginia-Highland around 3:30 a.m.
When Atlanta Police arrived at the scene, they found multiple parked vehicles that had sustained broken windows.
After further investigation, police say a blue in color vehicle occupied by several men was seen casing the area during the time of incident.
Investigators tell CBS46 News that they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the car break-ins.
