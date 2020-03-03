ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Martin Street S.E.
A man called 911 when he found his wife shot Tuesday around 6:55 p.m. He told officers he found her with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest, according to preliminary information from police.
A gun was located next to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The shooting is under investigation. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.