ATLANTA (CBS46) — The cause of a deadly early-morning car fire is being investigated.
According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fire with one person trapped inside near Langford Parkway and I-75 South Saturday morning around 4 a.m. After fire crews put the fire out they discovered one deceased male passenger in the vehicle.
Atlanta Fire Rescue says the female occupant was outside the vehicle with bystanders when they arrived on the scene. Although appearing minor, the extent of her injuries is unknown. She was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation.
Officials say the collision was caused by the vehicle striking the guardrail. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.