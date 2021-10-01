MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Fire officials are investigating a blaze that scorched the exterior of a duplex Friday morning.
Reports of a fire at 833 Lake Hollow Boulevard SW came in at around 3:21 a.m. Firefighters on scene quickly managed to secure a water supply and tame the flames, but damage to parts of the residence and smoke to adjacent townhomes in the area was reported.
Fire officials confirm no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
