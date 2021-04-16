The Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Friday around 1:05 p.m. at 1003 McDaniel Street SW.
According to a police spokesperson, officials found a man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries and was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.
The preliminary investigation suggests, the victim was shot by a man during a dispute.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, say police.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
