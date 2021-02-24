Investigator at the Gwinnett medical examiner's office in need of kidney donor

Eric Bailey has been an investigator at the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's office for several years.
"We respond to the scene, to document trauma, foul play," Bailey said.
The investigator's work life changed with the pandemic and the precautions that came with it, especially considering he is more at risk.
"I have to be careful who I'm around, what I touch, what I eat, everything," Bailey said.
When Bailey goes home, he spends ten hours on a machine for dialysis.
It was in 2018 after chest pain and noticing that what he ate or drank tasted strange, that Bailey found out he had kidney failure.
"The next day the doctor called and said 'get to the emergency room because it's a life or death situation'", Bailey said.
Now Bailey's search for a kidney donor continues.
"Anyone type A or O would be a match for me and there's certain testing that they have to pass at Emory or Erlanger to be a donor for me," he said.
Bailey told CBS46 that his coworkers are helping in the search and have been a huge support system.
If you want to be tested to see if you're a match for Bailey, you can contact Emory Hospital or Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee.
You can then provide Bailey's name.
