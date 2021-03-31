Investigators are looking into what caused the death of Candace Chrzan, 17, Mount Zion High School student.
On Tuesday around 8 p.m., March 30, officials responded to a call in the area of Bowdon Junction Road in Carrollton, GA.
The preliminary information from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office suggests Chrzan' was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home.
This remains an active investigation and all parties involved in this tragedy are cooperating.
“We ask that you keep the family of Chrzan in your thoughts and prayers as they are trying to process the loss of a bright young soul and please respect their privacy at this time. We also ask that you remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School as they return to class without her.” Says Carroll County Sheriff’s office.
Please stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.