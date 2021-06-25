LAWRENCEVILLE (CBS46)—Gwinnett County firefighters are working to determine what sparked an apartment fire on Friday morning.
The fire happened at an apartment complex on Britain Drive in Lawrenceville. A fire spokesperson said someone called 911 reporting there was a fire in the building. All occupants made it out before firefighters arrive and there were no injuries reported.
It took arriving firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. “Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from two end units of a single-story quadraplex building. Flames were already breaking through the roof as the first fire trucks were connecting to the hydrant and deploying fire attack hose lines. Firefighters advanced three handlines inside the structure to knock down the flames and bring the fire completely under control. “
Two units sustained heavy damage and there was residual damage to adjoining units, according to a fire spokesperson.
The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.